WJTV – ESPN Radio’s Jon Wiener and the AP’s David Brandt joined WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever on The Sports Zone to talk college hoops.

Click the video above to hear the three break down how Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians’ development has pushed the Mississippi State women to a new level. They also address where to stand with Andy Kennedy and Ben Howland, as the Ole Miss and MSU men’s hoops programs are struggling.