William Carey University holds special service to mark one year anniversary of deadly tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Students and faculty at William Carey University held a special service to mark the one year anniversary of the deadly EF3 tornado that swept through the Pine Belt.

January 21, 2017 is a day many people in the Pine Belt will never forget.

A tornado ripped through the area killing four people and damaging dozens of homes and businesses.

William Carey University and the surrounding areas were hit hard and are still recovering today.

University officials tell us after the tornado happened, there was an outpour of people across the community and even the country that helped the university and its students.

To date the university has received over $3 million dollars in donations.

Cassidy Monk, who was a freshman during the time, says riding out the storm was a traumatic experience.

“In the midst of It you kind of are like, what the heck is happening. i honestly was questioning if I was going to lose my life or not, and that’s not trying to be over dramatic. I really did… and afterwards just looking around and seeing the devastation, it kind of broke my heart. Even though the tornado may have caused major damage to the campus, it didn’t damage the faith of the students and faculty.