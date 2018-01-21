Women’s March in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday marks one year since women and men came together for the first women’s march.

The movement took form after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, to protest his first official day as president. It quickly gained momentum as marches formed across the country. Nearly 2.6 million people from all walks of life joined the protest – across the nation.

People in the capital city also took part in the march in 2017.

People gathered outside of the state capital again on Saturday to not only empower the community and promote change but to reflect on the progress and to look ahead to what issues they can address next.

In the past few months supporters say small strides are being made by increasing awareness. The #metoo movement spread throughout social media, helping women of sexual abuse come forward.

Planned parenthood, rights for the LGBT community, and the power of voting are also staple topics in this movement.