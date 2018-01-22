Covington County hit by EF1 tornado Monday morning

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – The National Weather Service in Jackson confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday morning.

Greg Sanford with the Covington County Emergency Management team says they received a severe weather warning at around 9:18 a.m. About 20 minutes later a tornado touched down in the area of Highway 37 and J Nelson Drive.

Sanford said about five structures were damaged and there were a lot of downed trees.

Southern Pine responded out to the site for damaged power lines and reported 800 customers were without power. They were able to work quickly and restore power to almost every customer.

The National Weather Service also came out to evaluate the area and determined an EF1 tornado, going at a maximum 100 mph, traveled through Covington County and into Jones County.

Eugene Wells, a resident along Highway 37, said his family was at home during the time and heard a loud noise coming from outside. “The house just started shaking. It was like a freight train was coming through,” he added, “it only lasted for about a minute.”

When Wells went outside, there was damage to his roof and the skirts to his home were torn apart.

Couple, Barbara and Mickey Blackwell, were also in their home during the time of the tornado. However, they didn’t hear anything. Instead they saw several trees falling and lifting from their foundation.

Barbara said, “I didn’t hear anything because I was in the kitchen, but the girl that was cleaning for me heard, and she run in there, and I seen the trees start falling, and then I turned around and I said there’s trees falling out here…and then the wind picked up really hard, you know, and a lot of wind, and that was about it.”

The couple has been in Covington County for over 50 years, and they say this tornado wasn’t the worst they’ve seen, but it was still pretty bad.

Authorities report there have been no injuries reported in Covington County, and they’re doing their best to make sure every resident is comfortable and safe.