SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people died in a house fire in Simpson County on Rodney Sullivan Road.

According to Investigator Chris Wallace, Raymond and Martha Hamilton died early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, Wallace said the house was completely engulfed.

The couple’s bodies were found inside the home.

There were no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.