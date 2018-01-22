Family holds candlelight vigil held for Jarvis Birtfield

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge denied bond for Jamario Bell, 26. He’s accused of shooting and murdering Percy King, 57 and Jarvis Birtfield, 19.

King’s legacy has rung throughout the metro since the story broke Friday.

And Monday night, Birtfield’s family wanted shine light on his life.

An entire neighborhood came together to remember the life of the young man who they say overcame a troubled past.

“Working two jobs, paying his bills, staying to himself…I’m super proud of the man that he was really becoming. And his life was just taken too short,” Birtfield’s stepmom, Tiffany Cooks said.

Che says Birtfield was working as King’s mentee when they were both gunned down on Scott Street, Friday morning.

The Provine graduate met zookeeper through his works in the community.

“Percy King did Jarvis a hell of a lot of good. He brought the good out of him more,” Cooks said during a candlelight vigil for Birtfield.

Police haven’t released the motive of the shooting. Birtfield’s family thinks the connection between the two victims was divine.

“God knew. He just placed him in his life at the right time. Because the Jarvis that he used to be, we can’t look at that Jarvis anymore. We can only look at the Jarvis that he had became by being around him,” Cook said.