Forrest County has first pediatric flu related pediatric death reported in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV/WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the first pediatric flu related death of the season occurred over the weekend in Forrest County.

A two-year-old little girl died from complications of the flu and pneumonia.

The Forrest County child is the first reported pediatric flu related death in Mississippi this year.

And this year the state has seen a high number of flu cases.

One nurse practitioner we spoke with says if you have to go outside, take the necessary precautions.

“If you have to go out then it’s a great idea to remember that you don’t want to spread it,” said Dolores Slade, a Nurse Practitioner at South East Mississippi Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg.“So if you have to cough or sneeze make sure you use your elbow to cover your face when you do that. And if you have access to a mask, you can wear that while you are out and about so that will prevent the droplets from spreading to those around you.”

Despite reports of a less effective flu vaccine this year, Slade says she still recommends getting vaccinated.

“We want everybody to get a flu shot, even though there have been wide reports that it’s not as effective as in years past, some protection is better than no protection,” explained Slade.

Slade also stressed it’s important to be diagnosed early, so it can be treated for maximum effectiveness.

“If you don’t come in to the healthcare facility or contact your healthcare provider within the first 24 to 36 hours, often you can’t get the Tamiflu, which is the anti-viral that we prescribe when you’re diagnosed with influenza, in a timely manner and it may not be as efficacious if you don’t start it immediately so it doesn’t really work real well,” said Slade.

Slade says it’s important to wash your hands often and be wary of your surroundings and what you come in contact with when trying to stay flu-free this winter.