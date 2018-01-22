Hypothermia death reported in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 72-year-old woman died from what appears to be hypothermia, authorities said.

Gloria Jean Humphries was found dead Friday.

According to the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s department conducted a welfare check at a home on Tinsley Road.

When they went inside the home, they found Humphries on the floor.

Coroner Ricky Shivers came to the scene. Authorities said she did not have heat operating.

During the investigation, her cell phone was located. Her call history revealed that she attempted to dial 911 but was unable to complete the call, which was dated Wednesday evening. During that period, Central Mississippi experienced temperatures in the teens for four nights.

Shivers said it appears that Humphries died from hypothermia.