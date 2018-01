JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

It happened on Blackmon Road around 3:30 a.m.

We’re told firefighters conducted a primary search and reported an all clear about 30 minutes after arriving. They got the fire under control just after 5:00 a.m.

Firefighters are conducting a second search and are working to make sure the fire is completely out.

We’re told no one is hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.