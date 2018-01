JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a man wanted for vehicle theft.

Officer said they are searching for 58-year-old Yohannes Tekle.

JPD said he is wanted in connection with a vehicle that was stolen early in January.

Police are looking for a white 2005 Infinity QX56, tag OMG 1, and has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477).

