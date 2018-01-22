JPS officials see slight improvement in water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School District officials said they are seeing a slight improvement across the District in the water pressure. Classes will continue in Jackson Public Schools on Tuesday.

School leaders said with support from the City of Jackson, Jackson Fire Department and Hinds County, Jackson Public Schools was able to meet the challenges of inadequate water service in schools Monday.

The City of Jackson delivered about 264 cases totaling over 7,700 bottles of water to schools under a boil water notice: Wilkins Elementary, Whitten Middle, Callaway High, and Forest Hill High. Hinds County dispatched four trucks, each containing 4,000 gallons of reserved water, to 27 schools identified as having low of no water pressure this morning.

“Thank you to the City of Jackson, Hinds County, JPS staff, and the many citizens who have donated water and their resources to help us as we try to make the school day as normal as possible under these circumstances,” said JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray.

JPS arranged for 106 portable bathrooms to be delivered to the affected schools.

JPS also said its Food Service Department provided nearly 200 cases of bottled water and set up water stations at schools. Hand sanitizer was also made available to schools. Officials said the cafeterias will continue to serve sack lunches at all schools for the next few days.

The District is seeing a slight improvement in the water pressure. JPS said the number of schools with inadequate water pressure has decreased from 29 to 20. The following schools are currently experiencing inadequate water pressure:

· French Elementary

· Isable Elementary

· Johnson Elementary

· John Hopkins Elementary

· Key Elementary

· Lester Elementary

· Marshall Elementary

· McLeod Elementary

· Oak Forest Elementary

· Raines Elementary

· Smith Elementary

· Timberlawn Elementary

· Van Winkle Elementary

· Walton Elementary

· Wilkins Elementary

· Whitten Middle

· Forest Hill High

· Wingfield High

· Career Development Center

For the latest updates, please visit our website at http://www.jackson.k12.ms.us.