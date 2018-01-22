Judge revives part of Mississippi police brutality lawsuit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge has revived part of a lawsuit alleging brutality by a Mississippi police officer.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett last week reversed himself and said George Wade Jr. could pursue claims that a Hattiesburg police officer used excessive force when he arrested Wade during a 2013 domestic disturbance call.

Starrett ruled in December that Wade’s version of events hadn’t been submitted as evidence. But Wade’s lawyer pointed out that Wade’s story had been included in the record and contradicts what police said.

Wade claims Officer Demetrius Breland needlessly broke his leg and kicked him in the groin, causing him to miss work. Breland says Wade was fighting him.

Other parts of the suit, including false arrest claims and claims of brutality against Wade’s dead father, remain dismissed.

