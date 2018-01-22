McComb PD conducting homicide investigation

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.

Officers said 31-year-old Christopher Ryan Simmons died from a gunshot wound.

Police ere called to S. Chestnut Street near Avenue B in McComb on Saturday around 9 p.m. Simmons was found unresponsive behind the steering wheel of his car. Authorities said he suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Authorities took his body to the Mississippi Crime Lab for a preliminary autopsy.

Anyone with information can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.