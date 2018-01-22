Officials deliver water to Jackson schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is helping the schools that are having water issues.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba visited some of the schools with little or no water pressure. He says he wanted to personally thank them for being patient while the city deals with the recent water crisis.

The City of Jackson provided cases of bottled water to various schools in the city. Jackson Fire Department and Hinds County officials also helped.

JPS officials said their cafeterias would continue to serve sack lunches at all schools for the next few days.