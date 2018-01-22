Remembering “The Snake Man”

Bond was denied Tuesday for the man accused of killing two people last week in Jackson.

Jamario Bell is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of 57-year-old Percy King and 19-year -old Jarvis Birtfield. At just 26, Bell went before a judge on those severe charges this morning.

Percy king is a well-known zoo keeper and wildlife specialist. Birtfield was one of his employees and mentees. Now their deaths have caused a ripple effect of pain throughout the metro area.

Wanda Evers has known King for 15 years, and in that time, she says she got to know a man who was loved by many and for a good reason.”

“I am just really, really upset. Really disgusted,” Evers said. “His life was taken away for no reason. He was a good man to everybody. He loves children. ”

King was known throughout the state as a wildlife specialist performing at children’s parties throughout the year. He often made people face their fears, bringing his animals to the petting zoo at the annual state fair. The accused killer is still behind bars. Police are still looking for a motive for the shooting.

“I just think somebody needs to be made an example. This young man, you know, I feel sorry for him in ways. He needs to be made an example for killing a person that didn’t bother anyone. They don’t know what ifs like to go out and work. It’s easier for them to go rob, kill and steal. I’m not blaming some of the parents, but we have to take a stand on these children,” Evers said.

Social media has been flooded with people leaving messages of support for the families of both victims. Though king’s life was cut short, the people who knew him best say he left his footprint on the sand of time, and brought a lot of people joy during his journey.

“He was good to Mississippi. He really was. He was a good person and the zoo loved him, we loved him and it’s just sad,“ Evers said.