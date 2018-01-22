Severe weather hits parts of the Pine Belt

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Severe weather made its way through the Pine Belt Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County.
Survey teams were sent to the area to examine the storm damage.
Surveyors said a twister touched down on Highway 37 and J. Nelson Drive in Collins.
In Jones County, the emergency management agency said a mobile home was knocked off its block. A woman had minor injuries.
Surveyors will be sent to Jones County as well.