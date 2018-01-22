Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbus man.

They’re looking for 25-year-old Christopher Jamal Reed.

He was last seen around 8:30 Monday morning in the 400 block of 19th Street in Columbus. He’s described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. We’re told he was wearing black sweat pants, a light gray pullover shirt and a black leather jacket.

Reed’s family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where he is, call the Columbus Police Department at 662-329-5720.