Tractor trailor carrying cattle tips over near Edwards

By Published:
Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are on the scene of a crash were a tractor-trailer loaded with cattle tipped over on Mt. Moriah Road near Edwards.

Authorities said the tractor trailer was avoiding an oncoming vehicle when  the driver was forced to the right shoulder. The trailer  tipped on one if its sides, resting against the trees.

Deputies are assisting with traffic while the cattle are off loaded and transferred to an alternate trailer. Traffic may be blocked while attempts are made to upright the trailer.

Authorities said drivers should avoid the area of Mt. Moriah Rd. between Bush Bottom Rd. and Military Rd. No injuries have been reported.

