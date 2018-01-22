Tractor trailor carrying cattle tips over near Edwards

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are on the scene of a crash were a tractor-trailer loaded with cattle tipped over on Mt. Moriah Road near Edwards.

Authorities said the tractor trailer was avoiding an oncoming vehicle when the driver was forced to the right shoulder. The trailer tipped on one if its sides, resting against the trees.

Deputies are assisting with traffic while the cattle are off loaded and transferred to an alternate trailer. Traffic may be blocked while attempts are made to upright the trailer.

Authorities said drivers should avoid the area of Mt. Moriah Rd. between Bush Bottom Rd. and Military Rd. No injuries have been reported.