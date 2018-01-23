9 Jackson schools still experiencing water pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District said nine of its schools are still experiencing water pressure issues.

Hinds County provided additional gallons of reserved water to schools with low or no water pressure Tuesday.

JPS officials said the schools with inadequate water pressure are still using portable bathrooms.Bottled water and drinking water stations are set up at schools along with hand sanitizer. Cafeterias are continuing to serve sack lunches.

The number of schools with water pressure issues has decreased from 20 yesterday to 9 today. Seven schools have inadequate pressure and only two, Forest Hill and Raines, have no water. The following schools are currently experiencing low or no water pressure:

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Raines Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Wingfield High