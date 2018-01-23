ACLU of Mississippi holds legislative day at the Capitol

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The ACLU of Mississippi held its Legislative Day at the State Capitol Tuesday.

The group is showing support for six proposed bills.

House Bill 753 would modify the qualification revisions for the selection of superintendents. There are a few bills that the ACLU is supporting about criminal justice reform. One of them, HB 655, would require law enforcement to get written consent to search vehicles when seeking to administer a search absent a warrant or probable cause.

The ACLU is also sporting a few bills about voting.

Get more information on the ACLU’s website.

