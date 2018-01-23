Canton’s Brandon Weatherspoon removes the rim

By: Tyler Greever Published:

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is some hoop repair needed at Holmes County Central High School. Canton’s Brandon Weatherspoon is the reason why.

The younger brother of Mississippi State basketball players Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon brought the rim down with him on a breakaway dunk that broke the backboard against Holmes County Central on Tuesday night.

Weatherspoon might now have something to hold over his older brothers. He tweeted Quinndary and Nick have never broken a hoop like that.

The youngest Weatherspoon brother is just a junior and is breaking out at Canton after winning a state championship last year with Nick at Velma Jackson. So the highlight reel might keep getting filled up,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s