Canton’s Brandon Weatherspoon removes the rim

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is some hoop repair needed at Holmes County Central High School. Canton’s Brandon Weatherspoon is the reason why.

The younger brother of Mississippi State basketball players Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon brought the rim down with him on a breakaway dunk that broke the backboard against Holmes County Central on Tuesday night.

Weatherspoon might now have something to hold over his older brothers. He tweeted Quinndary and Nick have never broken a hoop like that.

The youngest Weatherspoon brother is just a junior and is breaking out at Canton after winning a state championship last year with Nick at Velma Jackson. So the highlight reel might keep getting filled up,