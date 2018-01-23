Group pushes for vaccine laws to stay in place

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of Mississippi moms held a news conference Tuesday to show their support for vaccine laws.

They gathered at the State Capitol to give a call to legislators to keep the state’s vaccine laws in place.

“Mississippi is a model when it comes to vaccine laws,” said Heather Rifkin.”Because our state leaders in the Health Department and the Legislature follow the facts, not clickbait fake science that anyone can find on the dark-regions of the internet.

Give Me a Sot is a campaign that focuses on the importance of vaccinations and life-saving immunizations.

