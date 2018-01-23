Haynes, Smith with something to prove at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WJTV) – Both Marquis Haynes and Ito Smith left college football as career leaders for their programs.

Haynes holds Ole Miss’s all-time sack and tackle for loss records. Smith has more all-purpose yards than anyone in Southern Miss history.

Yet both players now enter the NFL Draft process with plenty to prove. They’re at the Senior Bowl, which kicked off practices on Tuesday, with specific facets of their game that they’re trying to show NFL teams.

