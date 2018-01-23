HPD looking for suspect in connection to armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV/WHLT) – At approximately 8:40 pm Monday night, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrived on the scene at Raising Cane’s on Hardy Street to investigate an alleged armed robbery. No injuries were reported. The following is a statement released by the HPD regarding the investigation:

“We are currently conducting an investigation of an individual being robbed at the 3500 block of Hardy Street at approximately 2030 hours. There were no injuries and no one in custody at this time.. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.”