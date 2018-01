JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need help looking for a burglary suspect.

JPD tweeted a photo of the person they are looking for.

He is wanted for burglarizing a delivery vehicle in late December of 2017, resulting in the theft of numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Any information, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477).

