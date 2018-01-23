JPS holding job fair Sunday, Feb. 10

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is hosting a Job Fair Sunday.

The district is looking for administrators and teachers.

The job fair will be held Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. until noon at Kirksey Middle School.

Administrators must have a 486 endorsement from the Mississippi Department of Education. Teachers must be certified and assigned to teach in a qualifying subject area.

The following teacher positions are available:

  • Pre-K-6
  • Exceptional Education
  • Gifted
  • Biology 7-12
  • English 7-12
  • Math 7-12
  • Social Studies 7-12

To apply for vacancies, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Employment or contact the Office of Human Resources at (601) 960–8745.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s