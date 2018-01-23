JPS holding job fair Sunday, Feb. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is hosting a Job Fair Sunday.
The district is looking for administrators and teachers.
The job fair will be held Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. until noon at Kirksey Middle School.
Administrators must have a 486 endorsement from the Mississippi Department of Education. Teachers must be certified and assigned to teach in a qualifying subject area.
The following teacher positions are available:
- Pre-K-6
- Exceptional Education
- Gifted
- Biology 7-12
- English 7-12
- Math 7-12
- Social Studies 7-12
To apply for vacancies, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Employment or contact the Office of Human Resources at (601) 960–8745.