JPS holding job fair Sunday, Feb. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is hosting a Job Fair Sunday.

The district is looking for administrators and teachers.

The job fair will be held Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. until noon at Kirksey Middle School.

Administrators must have a 486 endorsement from the Mississippi Department of Education. Teachers must be certified and assigned to teach in a qualifying subject area.

The following teacher positions are available:

Pre-K-6

Exceptional Education

Gifted

Biology 7-12

English 7-12

Math 7-12

Social Studies 7-12

To apply for vacancies, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Employment or contact the Office of Human Resources at (601) 960–8745.