Lawmakers celebrate school choice, consider bills at Capitol event

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Hundreds of parents, students, teachers, and lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building Tuesday to celebrate National School Choice Week.

Gov. Phil Bryant capped off the presentation by likening the education establishment to the Berlin Wall,

“Imagine if you will that we have these walls around schools not to keep people out but to keep students in so you can’t go to another school, you can’t leave here,” said Bryant. “It’s a Berlin Wall I call it. It’s what the Berlin Wall did. It kept people in. It took their freedom.”

The Mississippi Legislature will consider House Bill 1339 and Senate Bill 2623. Both bills would expand the current school choice program beyond students who need special education services to also include state aid for children of low and middle-income families to attend private schools.

Some public school advocates oppose the bills, saying they would drain money away from public schools.

“There’s been a lot arguments on the other side from I’m sure well intentioned people but what I see out here today is a cross section of Mississippi,” said Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. “I see Mississippi parents and Mississippi kids from all walks of life.”

Under the proposed bills, special needs students would receive $6,500. All other eligible students would get 95% of the base student cost – which is $4,840 right now.

Governor Bryant said parents should be able to choose where their tax dollars are spent.

Leah Ferritti has two sons with Dyslexia. She talked about the aftermath of the diagnosis four years ago, “Just like every other parent, we took that diagnosis to our district and assumed we would get the appropriate services for our children and everything was going to be fine.”

Ferritti went on to say, “It’s hard being a mama, waking up in the morning when your child is crying, begging not to go to school. Pleading with you not to send them back there.”

House and Senate leaders are waiting to see if there’s enough support to move forward with the bills. Both have been sent to committee and must pass out of committee by January 30.