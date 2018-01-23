Long-term infrastructure solutions for the City of Jackson

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s $2.5 billion infrastructure problem didn’t happen overnight, and city leaders say neither will the solution.

On the list of long-term solutions, Mayor Chowke Lumumba says the city is in the process of applying to federal grants and programs,”I had a discussion just yesterday about the Safe Water Act and funds which are specific to that, and how we can tie into that.”

The mayor said on Sunday that state legislators need to pay more attention to the capitol city.

He told us he had a conversation with Governor Phil Bryant today. Lumumba didn’t expand on the outcome of the conversation. But, here’s what Bryant said to reporters this morning.

“The City of Jackson is the responsibility of the tax payers in the City of Jackson and the mayor. I know that he inherited that problem, as do cities all over. If we start maintaining the infrastructure for the City of Jackson, we would need to maintain the structure of cities and towns all over the state.”

There is some help coming from the state, though.

Last legislative session, the governor signed the Capitol Complex Improvement bill.

Two percent of the state’s sales tax will go towards fixing infrastructure in certain areas, mainly near downtown.

That’s about three to four million dollars in it’s first year. The Department of Finance and Administration oversees the projects.

A spokesperson tells me they haven’t scheduled the first meeting to plan for that money. But it will be available in August, and they hope to have a plan by then.

“We’re going to continue to pursue whatever resources we have. Whether be through state means or federal means,” Lumumba said.

Lastly, another solution to the infrastructure issue is the One Percent Sales Tax commission.

Their next meeting is February 14th, at 2 pm, in the Warren Hood building.