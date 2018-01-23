Mississippi Valley residence hall director given “Airman of the Year” award

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi Valley State University’s residence hall director was recently selected as “Airman of Year” for the 307 Security Forces Squadron.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Clark of Tchula, MS will represent the wing during the “Airman of the Year” competition at 10th Air Force from March 26-29 in St. Augustine, Fla.

He was presented the award this month.

“Winning this award means a lot to me. It’s a great accolade. I am very happy, and my unit is pleased. A lot of people have offered me congratulations,” said Clark.

Clark, who is a 2010 and 2012 MVSU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in criminal justice, said his decision to join the Air Force was rooted in his desire for change.

Clark will graduate from Valley with his second masters in Sports Administration in May 2018. With six years in the Air Force already, Clark’s goal is to remain until he reaches 20 years of service and to retire.