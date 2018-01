WJTV – One of the most versatile players in Mississippi high school football announced his verbal college commitment on Tuesday.

Pearl senior Tylan Knight tweeted he is committing to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Respect it or not.. and with this decision I will be closing all recruitment at this time.🙅🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VqEqYL2HPF — Tylan Knight 🎒 (@TylanTk) January 23, 2018

Knight played multiple positions on offense and defense during his time as a Pirate. He was arguably the team’s most dynamic player during its run to winning the 2017 6A state championship.

You can watch some of his best highlights in the video at the top of the page.