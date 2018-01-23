Rankin County Deputies seize 51 pounds of heroin

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two women are arrested after a Rankin County deputy finds 51 pounds of heroin inside their care.

We’re told the deputy stopped a white Ford SUV on I-20 for a traffic violation on Monday night.

After a consensual search, the deputy found the drugs concealed inside the car.

Arlene Moya and Trisha Ibarra are charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin. They’re both being held in the Rankin County Jail.

Deputies said Ibarra had her three-month-old child in the car with her. We’re told Rankin County Court Judge Tom Broome ordered that the child be placed with Child Protective services.

According to deputies, the suspects are set to go before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. Their bonds are not set at this time.

We’re told the wholesale street value of the heroin is $2 million. The retail street value is $10 million dollars.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.