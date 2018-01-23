Standoff ends; Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say

Related Coverage One critical, one wanted after shooting inside Collins Sanderson Farms plant

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) — A standoff between authorities and a man wanted in connection with a workplace shooting has ended.

Collins Police tell WJTV that the suspect, Darrin Jones, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers located the 42-year-old north of Collins around midnight. They said the standoff lasted for about three hours.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said the victim was shot inside the Sanderson Farms processing plant Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a personal issue between Jones and the victim.

We’re told both men worked at the plant.

The victim is in critical condition. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.