Truck driver witnesses chaotic scene from Sanderson Farms shooting

COLLINS, Miss.(WHLT) – Monday evening Sanderson Farms turned into a chaotic scene after an employee was shot inside the processing plant.

Collins Police said Sanderson Farms employee Darrin Jones walked inside and shot another employee. Jones then fled the premises before police arrived.

A truck driver who was delivering to the plant, pulled up to the gate right after the incident happened. He said the police were not there yet, and there was a group of people running around.

“It looked like chaos… There were a lot of people running around, and the security guard pulled up and told me I had to stop and back up…She said I had to…that they had an active shooter on the premises.

Tallman said in all his years of truck driving, he’s never encountered this type of incident. He said was scared, and wasn’t sure if bullets were going to start flying towards his truck.

“I just kind of thought well if the bullets started flying my way… I’ll lay down here on the floor and hope for the best. That’s about all I could do. I was kind of stuck out in the open. It was a little scary.”

Later on that night officials located Jones off Highway 49 North, about a half mile from Collins. A standoff pursued for about three hours until Jones died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Collins Police believe the shooting resulted from a personal issue between Jones and the victim.

Sanderson Farms Mark Cockrell said in a statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.

We called again to ask if any new security measures will be put in place, but we have not heard back.

The victim remains in critical condition.