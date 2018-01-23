Water main break near Reaves, Gunda streets

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a water main break near Reaves Street and Gunda Street.

Water can be seen coming from the road.

Crews have been working around the city to repair water main breaks.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we receive them.

 

