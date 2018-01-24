City of Laurel awarded housing grant for close to $500,000

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT/WJTV) – Six months after applying, the city of Laurel was awarded a $488,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas on Tuesday.

“So this grant, which is going to help 72 home owners, is not going to rebuild a house,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “But it will do some things that will make the house more comfortable, [safer] to live in.”

Mayor Magee says low-income homeowners can begin to apply for grant money February 1.

Each home that is chosen will receive around $7,000 worth of improvements.

“We might be able to put a roof on the house. We may be able to put a new porch on the house. We may be able to upgrade the plumbing, upgrade the electrical and just make the house safer, more comfortable to live in,” says Magee.

“And $7,000 doesn’t seem like it’ll go a long way, but some of the houses $7,000 will do a great deal for what the houses need.”

Earl Lindsey is one of the many Laurel residents who plans on applying for that grant money.

He says the grant will go far in helping the community.

“Well I think it would be very helpful, [because] there are a lot of run-down, old houses in this area. And I think most people need the help,” said Lindsey.

Mayor Magee says now that they have the grant money, he is looking forward to putting it to good use.

“We received the grant, now we’re ready to put it to work,” explained Magee. “But we knew the need was there, and I think the Federal Home Bank also saw the need, and we are going to try to impact some people’s lives.”