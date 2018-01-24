Funeral arrangements set for Percy King

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a well-known animal lover.

Visitation for Percy King will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, which is located at 3580 Robinson Street, Jackson, MS 39209.

The Funeral will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church. Morning Star is located at 3420 Albermarle Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39213.

The family is asking everyone to wear black and white in the spirit of unity to honor Percy.

Below is a statement from the family:

The family of Percy King is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from the community during this time of bereavement. We are in constant prayer for not only our family, but all of the families who have been affected in this horrible tragedy. We have full confidence in our legal system and we have placed this matter in God’s hands. Again, we are so thankful to everyone for your thoughts and prayers and we ask that you continue to lift us up and continue to keep Percy’s legacy alive. Thank you.