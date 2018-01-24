Hugh and Jill Freeze speak publicly at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WJTV) – Hugh Freeze made his first public appearance since resigning as the head football coach at Ole Miss Wednesday.

Freeze, along with his wife, Jill, discussed the events that led to Hugh’s resignation after phone calls to escort services were found in his cell phone records.

Hugh didn’t discuss the NCAA investigation, but only the private matter involving the phone calls and his wife.

Jill, meanwhile, spoke about how she came to forgive her husband.

“Are you gonna focus on your hurt or are you gonna focus on your healing? And I’m like, I want healing,” she said. “And in that, immediately, I was able to see him. His heart. I’ve lived with him for 25 years. This man is the godliest man I have ever known. I am who I am in Christ because of this man and the impact and influence he has had on me. I know this man. I know his heart. I know he loves God and he’s going to do what it takes to get right with God. And so for that, it was easy in that moment – I forgive you.”

Click the video below to see the event in its entirety.