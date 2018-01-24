Jackson Police investigate deadly accident on Forest Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly accident.

It happened on Forest Avenue near Livingston Road around 6:30 Tuesday night.

We’re told the female driver was pulled out of the car because it had severe front end damage. She died at the scene. Police said a female juvenile was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. We’re told she’s in stable condition.

A witness told officers that the car was traveling eastbound on Forest Avenue at a high rate of speed, before it left the road and hit a tree.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased victim at this time.