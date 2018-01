JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Boling Street.

According to officers, initial reports indicate that there is a deceased male and female inside of a motel room.

Police said preliminary evidence suggest that this could be a possible murder suicide.

The investigation is underway.

JPD is investigating a double shooting in the 200 block of Boling St. Initial reports are of a deceased male and female inside a motel room. Preliminary evidence is suggesting murder/suicide. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 24, 2018