JPD searching for suspect after deadly shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 at the Sykes Park Manor apartment complex on Sykes Road.

Officers said they found a male victim in the parking lot when they arrived.

We’re told a witness said an unidentified black male was involved in a fight with the victim before the shooting happened. Police said the suspect ran away from the scene.

Detectives are working to get additional information from the witness to help determine a motive.