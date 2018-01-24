Lawmaker says revenue up, unemployment down in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Senate Finance Committee Chair Joey Fillingane says numbers are trending up with an additional $20 million in revenue, “So instead of looking in the red right now we’re in the black according to our revenue picture.”
Lawmakers likely won’t set a budget for Fiscal Year 2019 until late March. It will go into effect July 1. Senator Fillingane hopes to avoid the mid-year budget cuts we’ve seen in the past, “Oh absolutely. That’s everyone’s hope and the budget picture is looking better. We also reported in December the lowest unemployment rate in the state of Mississippi ever recorded, since we’ve been recording that figure, at 4.6%.”
Reports show an 18,000-job gain over December 2017. The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent, a new low since current surveys began in 1976, from 4.8 percent in November. That’s down from December 2017’s 5.5 percent. More people entered the labor force in December and more reported having jobs. Unemployed Mississippians fell almost 3,000 to 58,000.
December’s U.S. unemployment rate was level from November at 4.1 percent. The U.S. Labor Department released figures Tuesday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.
Senator Hillman Frazier, Vice Chair of the Universities and Colleges Committee, weighed in, “When we make too many cuts to our universities it affects their accreditation for certain programs. And when they aren’t accredited it affects attracting students and faculty members so it has a domino effect when we don’t properly fund agencies like IHL.”