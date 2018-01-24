Lawmaker says revenue up, unemployment down in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Senate Finance Committee Chair Joey Fillingane says numbers are trending up with an additional $20 million in revenue, “So instead of looking in the red right now we’re in the black according to our revenue picture.”

Lawmakers likely won’t set a budget for Fiscal Year 2019 until late March. It will go into effect July 1. Senator Fillingane hopes to avoid the mid-year budget cuts we’ve seen in the past, “Oh absolutely. That’s everyone’s hope and the budget picture is looking better. We also reported in December the lowest unemployment rate in the state of Mississippi ever recorded, since we’ve been recording that figure, at 4.6%.”

Reports show an 18,000-job gain over December 2017. The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent, a new low since current surveys began in 1976, from 4.8 percent in November. That’s down from December 2017’s 5.5 percent. More people entered the labor force in December and more reported having jobs. Unemployed Mississippians fell almost 3,000 to 58,000.

December’s U.S. unemployment rate was level from November at 4.1 percent. The U.S. Labor Department released figures Tuesday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

More jobs for Mississippians means more tax money for the state and more people on our roads. “I think in the senate we’re going to look at doing a meaningful infrastructure plan that balances need for better roads and bridges,” said Fillingane. “And at the same time recognizes that people are paying a lot of taxes and we don’t want to overburden our individual citizens or our corporations.”

Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Jeff Smith is focused on a potential bond bill. Lawmakers failed to pass a bond last year. Smith says, “We’ve lost a couple projects to Georgia because they actually have the ability to give some tax relief, called in lieu tax relief, for 20 years where as we’re limited to 10.”

Rep. Smith says the bill, if passed, could be upwards of $200 million. About $19 million of that could go to the Mississippi Development Authority for economic projects. Money could also go to counties, cities, universities and colleges.

“Like Alcorn, there’s got to be something done for their water system,” says Smith. “Community colleges have projects that are on hold because we didn’t do a bond bill last year.”



Senator Hillman Frazier, Vice Chair of the Universities and Colleges Committee, weighed in, “When we make too many cuts to our universities it affects their accreditation for certain programs. And when they aren’t accredited it affects attracting students and faculty members so it has a domino effect when we don’t properly fund agencies like IHL.”

The Ways and Means Committee is still working on details of the bond bill which may come down later this week or next week.