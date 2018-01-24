Man arrested and charged in drive-by shooting

By Published: Updated:

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – A man is behind bars after being connected to a drive-by shooting in Lamar County.

On January 15, shots were fired into a trailer on Hagford Road. Witnesses were able to get a description of the vehicle and provide it to police.

Sheriff Danny Rigel says after the witnesses left the station, they saw the same vehicle and contacted authorities.

Officials were able to make a traffic stop.

During the stop, police located a 9 mm that matched the bullets in the trailer, and arrested 25-year-old Edwin L. Pittman III.

He is being charged with shooting into a dwelling house and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s