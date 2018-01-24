Man arrested and charged in drive-by shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – A man is behind bars after being connected to a drive-by shooting in Lamar County.

On January 15, shots were fired into a trailer on Hagford Road. Witnesses were able to get a description of the vehicle and provide it to police.

Sheriff Danny Rigel says after the witnesses left the station, they saw the same vehicle and contacted authorities.

Officials were able to make a traffic stop.

During the stop, police located a 9 mm that matched the bullets in the trailer, and arrested 25-year-old Edwin L. Pittman III.

He is being charged with shooting into a dwelling house and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.