New developments planned for Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New developments are coming to the downtown area.

It’s happening near the Jackson Convention Complex and on Capital Street.

A small group gathered in the city council chambers Wednesday evening.

It was one of 6 public meetings surrounding the lot across from the convention complex.

The City of Jackson hired Hunden Strategic Partners to lead a market feasibility analysis, in order to see what would be the best development for the over 4 acres that’s currently being used for parking.

“People are sort of coalescing around this idea of a mix of uses that have an authentic feel, that have some public and green space involved…Hotel has been mentioned most times because the convention center needs it…But they want it to be cool and interesting. They don’t want it to just be a standard type hotel,” Rob Hunden of Hunden Strategic Partners said.

On the other side of downtown, Kip Gibert and his partner Jeff Speed are investing millions into the 400 block of Capitol Street.

Gibert and Speed are developing 11 buildings, including the Heritage building and 415 building.

Speed says they hope to build East Capitol Street to reflect the progress on West Capitol.

“Right now, the buildings are in terrible condition. We need to put new roofs on the buildings; make sure they’re structurally sound. And then after that, we’ll reevaluate and decide is it a retail building, is it a residential building, it is an office building,” Speed said.

He also suggested that the development near the convention complex include more parking, “Whatever goes on that property, I just want to see it in a firm commitment manor.”