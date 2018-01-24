One arrested in Laurel on charges of Injuring a K-9; one suspect still at large

By Published:

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV/WHLT) – Early Wednesday morning, Laurel Police responded to a call at Old Bay Springs Road of two suspicious males with a hand gun according to the LPD.

The suspects fled on foot and a K-9 unit was released and apprehended one of the two suspects. During the apprehension, the K-9 unit was injured.

Tremarius Wash was arrested and faces several misdemeanor charges and one count of Injuring a Public Service Animal.

The other suspect is still at large.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

