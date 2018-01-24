Police: Death investigation ruled as an auto-pedestrian accident

Related Coverage UPDATE: Victim identified in Hattiesburg death investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police have determined Tuesday’s death investigation is an accident.

Authorities say the accident occurred as a result of a traffic accident involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle has fully cooperated with investigators and no charges are being filed at this time.

An autopsy is being conducted at the State Crime Lab in Jackson to conclude the cause of death.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.