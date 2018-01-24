Staff member puts out trash fire at Oak Forest Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson authorities went to Oak Forest Elementary to respond to a fire.

According to the Jackson Public School District, a custodial staff member at the school discovered a garbage can filled with paper on fire in a restroom bathroom.

The staff member dispersed it with a fire extinguisher.

JPS said students were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, the Jackson Fire Department was called. Students and staff were able to return to the building after the fire department determined it was safe.

The District is investigating to determine how the fire was started.