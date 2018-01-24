Vicksburg Police charge man with murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police arrested a man in connection with its first homicide investigation of the year.

On Monday, officers charged James Robert Reynolds with the murder of 28-year-old Eddie James Burns.

Officers said family members of Burns found him dead January 21 around 3 p.m. He had been previously reported missing that day. His body was found lying in a grassy area next to the railroad tracks off Court Street.

Burns had been missing since Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Also on Sunday, January 21, around 3:04 p.m. police arrested James Robert Reynolds for misdemeanor warrants in the area of Bowmar Avenue. He was also listed as a person of interest in the murder of Burns.

During the investigation, police learned that on Friday, Reynolds had allegedly fired shots into a vehicle at The Top Five Store on Bowmar Avenue in an unrelated incident.

He expected to appear before a judge to face charges of capital murder, armed robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and weapon possession by a felon.