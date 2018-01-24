Vigil held for those who died from drug overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens gathered to honor those who died from drug overdoses.

A vigil was held near the steps of the capitol to give families a chance to share their experiences with drug addiction.

People came from all over the state including Cheryl Howell who traveled from Ocean Springs.

He daughter, Mandy, died from an overdose.

She said seeing her daughter struggle was tough.

“It was day after day for ten years,” said Howell. “The drugs changed her into someone I didn’t know and slowly kill her.”

People are encouraged to share their stories with lawmakers for Recovery and Awareness Mississippi Day at the capitol Thursday.

 

