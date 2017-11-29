‘Go Fund Me’ organization donates $1,000 to a local elementary student’s charity

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer Johnson surprised her 9-year-old daughter at Northshore Elementary school with a $1,000 check from Go Fund me. Johnson’s daughter, Eliana Salinas is the creator of “sole healers” which is a charity that donates socks to people in need.

Go Fund Me chose 100 kids from around the country to donate $1,000 to their own charity. Eliana is one of the kids being called “Kid Heroes” by the organization.

Eliana and her mom came up with the unique idea after finding out that many charities can’t accept used socks because of health reasons.

She’s been able to provide kids at Batson’s Children’s Hospital and the VA Medical Center with fun socks and a smile.

Her most recent donation was 650 socks sent to students in Houston, TX affected by Hurricane Harvey. Students at Northshore and Puckett Elementary schools wrote notes to go with each pair of socks delivered in TX.

If you’re interested in donating to Sole Healers charity you can visit her Go Fund Me page.